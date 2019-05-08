Washington (CNN) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said his panel will receive testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller because "we will subpoena him if we have to."

When asked by CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" if the committee was going to hear from Mueller now that President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege, Nadler said, "eventually we will hear from Mueller because ... we will subpoena him if we have to."

"The nonsense claim of executive privilege will be pierced by the court and he'll be ordered to testify," Nadler said.

"I certainly hope it doesn't come to the, to our necessity to subpoena him," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump invoked blanket executive privilege over Mueller's full report in retribution for a��pending vote by House Democrats to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. The move escalated the looming constitutional confrontation over Mueller's report between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats.

