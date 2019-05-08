Read: Amendment to address Trump's assertion of executive privilege in the Barr contempt vote

Washington (CNN) The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over obtaining the unredacted, complete report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

During the hearing however, lawmakers can include amendments to the vote, including one such amendment proposed by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York responding to President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege over the redacted parts of the Mueller report and its evidence.

Attached is the text of the Nadler amendment, which adds language to the contempt report on Trump's assertion of executive privilege.