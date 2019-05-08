Trump heads to disaster-affected Florida, but no funding deal reached

Panama City Beach, Florida (CNN) Nearly seven months after he first toured the damage wrought by the Category 5 hurricane that struck this area of the Florida Panhandle, President Donald Trump returned to visit areas still affected by the storm and to rally his supporters.

Those funds -- sought by local residents and Florida elected officials for months -- remain tied up in slow-moving negotiations over a broader multi-billion dollar disaster relief package amid a dispute over how much assistance should flow to Puerto Rico.

Trump has repeatedly complained about the federal funding steered to help the US territory recover from the hurricane that devastated the island in 2017. He has also continued to object to additional funding for Puerto Rico.

Democrats, meanwhile, have insisted on a bolstered fundraising package for Puerto Rico as part of the supplemental relief package for Americans across the country impacted by hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Senate Democrats rebuffed the latest offer from Senate Republicans to increase aid funding for Puerto Rico, objecting to guard rail provisions attached to the funding. And it remains unclear whether Trump would support the increased funding, regardless.

