This is Donald Trump's America

Washington (CNN) Buried deep within a Pew Research Center poll on race and ethnicity in America released Wednesday is this paragraph:

"Most Americans (70%) say they would not be particularly bothered if they heard people speak a language other than English in a public place, including 47% who say they would not be bothered at all. Still, a sizable share (29%) says this would bother them at least some."

So, three in 10 Americans say that hearing people speak a language other than English in public bothers them. That includes 11% who said it bothers them "a lot" and 18% who admitted that it bothers them "some."

Which seems high!

Dig into the numbers and things get even grimmer. Among white Republicans and Republican-leaning voters, fully 47% say it would bother them, a lot (20%) or some (27%), to hear a language other than English spoken in public. Just one in four (26%) of that group said hearing a foreign language in public wouldn't bother them at all. (By contrast, 58% of white Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters said hearing a language other than English wouldn't bother them at all.)

Read More