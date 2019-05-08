Why Trump's claim of executive privilege is different

(CNN) Maybe what's going on with Trump and Congress and executive privilege is relatively tame, since it has to do only with a report on allegations of Russian election interference and obstruction of justice.

Fast-forward 170 years, and Chief Justice Warren Burger used the Burr trial in deciding that President Richard Nixon had to comply with a subpoena by the special counsel for his taped Oval Office conversations.

None of these cases are exactly the same. Jefferson was responding to a subpoena in a criminal trial. Nixon was responding to a subpoena by a special prosecutor. Trump, in invoking a blanket claim of executive privilege Wednesday, was responding to a subpoena from Congress for the Mueller report.

This is not a secret or under-analyzed subject. Books upon books have been written about it and just about every recent generation has had a knock-down crisis moment fight about it, particularly when presidents have used the idea of executive privilege to cover up missteps.

During his 1807 trial for treason, former vice president Aaron Burr subpoenaed documents from President Thomas Jefferson.

"The weakest claims of executive privilege involve administrations attempting to cover up embarrassing or politically inconvenient information, or even outright wrongdoing," write Mark Rozell of George Mason University and Mitchel Sollenberger of the University of Michigan-Dearborn in one study

They point out, however, that there is a sound need for the president to get candid advice and also to keep information from the public.

"Presidents rely heavily on being able to consult with advisers, without fear of public disclosure of their deliberations," write Rozell and Sollenberger. "Executive privilege recognizes this notion. Indeed, in U.S. v. Nixon, the Supreme Court not only recognized the constitutionality of executive privilege, but the occasional need for secrecy to the operation of the presidency."

A brief history

In his memoirs, Nixon expressed regret that he had weakened the principle.

"I was the first president to test the principle of executive privilege in the Supreme Court, and by testing it on such a weak ground, I probably ensured the defeat of my cause," he wrote.

There has been an ebb and flow ever since.

Bill Clinton tried to use it more than any other president since Watergate as he fought the Whitewater investigation and dealt with fallout from the Monica Lewinsky affair, according to the academics . He ultimately dropped the claim of executive privilege in regard to testimony to Congress about Lewinsky.

Congress considered but ultimately did not move on an impeachment charge against Clinton having to do with abuse of executive privilege, according to Rozell and Sollenberger. Clinton invoked executive privilege 14 times, according to a tally by the Congressional Research Service in 2012, more than twice the tally of any other modern president.

(Yes, Congress can technically arrest people, but it hasn't tried in more than 70 years.) President George W. Bush tried to expand it even further and strengthen the power of the presidency. He signed an executive order that gave the current president the ability to exert executive privilege over the documents of previous presidents. He also got into snits with Congress over using the idea to shield top aides like Karl Rove from congressional testimony. Back then, CNN's Jim Acosta reported on where Congress might put someone like Rove in jail if it tried to arrest him (Yes, Congress can technically arrest people, but it hasn't tried in more than 70 years.)

President Barack Obama made a big deal of rolling back Bush's view of executive privilege, but then he exerted it himself on behalf of his attorney general, Eric Holder, who was held in contempt of court over the Fast and Furious gun sale scandal . A federal judge ultimately made Holder turn over documents.

Trump's claim is different

Trump's assertion, however, is a blanket assertion of privilege for anything relating to the special counsel report on the Russia investigation. It's nontraditional in some ways, since privilege is usually asserted for close aides and in Trump's case it is for an investigation into his administration and 2016 political campaign. It's also very broad, and seemingly pertains in a protective way to all congressional inquiries related to Mueller.

"This protective assertion of executive privilege ensures the President's ability to make a final decision whether to assert privilege following a full review of these materials," wrote Stephen Boyd, a Justice Department official, in a letter Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee.

One problem for Democrats right now is that they have asked for essentially every document related to the Mueller report, something they may not ever get.

Timothy Naftali, a New York University historian who's the former head of the Nixon presidential library, said Wednesday on CNN that they should be more specific and detailed in their requests.

"I think at this moment a lot of Americans are just seeing the Republicans and Democrats screaming at each other, and the details -- which are so important -- are being lost," he said, arguing that Trump is making his broad claim of privilege because he thinks most people will see only the political back and forth rather than understand what, specifically, Democrats are trying to get.