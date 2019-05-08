Schiff subpoenas Barr for counterintelligence information from Russia probe

"The Department's stonewalling is simply unacceptable," Schiff said in a statement Wednesday.

Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican who's the ranking member of the panel, have previously requested briefings from the FBI and Justice Department on counterintelligence information gathered by Mueller, who investigated possible ties between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia.

Schiff has argued the counterintelligence information would help the House Intelligence Committee find out if Trump "or the people in his campaign had been compromised," while Nunes has said he was seeking information to find out about the origins of the counterintelligence probe.

In contrast to the joint effort between Schiff and Nunes, the clash between Schiff and Barr added to an ongoing battle between Congress and the Trump administration that now has several fronts, as tensions between House Democrats and the administration ratchet up over demands for documents and testimony. Shortly before Schiff's announcement of a subpoena, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, declared the broader situation a "constitutional crisis" and his panel voted to hold Barr in contempt.

Schiff said in his statement Wednesday that he would go to court, if necessary, to enforce his subpoena and vowed success.

"The law is on our side," Schiff said. "The committee's efforts to obtain necessary documents to do our constitutionally mandated oversight work will not be obstructed."