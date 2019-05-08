UK media regulator to investigate China's state broadcaster

London (CNN Business) UK media regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into whether China's state broadcaster broke its rules by airing the confession of a British citizen.

The probe was launched after a complaint was filed to Ofcom in 2018 by Peter Humphrey, a former journalist who was working as a corporate investigator when he was arrested in China in 2013.

Humphrey has accused China Central Television (CCTV) and its international division, China Global Television Network (CGTN), of airing and distributing what he describes as a forced confession.

"We have decided to investigate a fairness and privacy complaint about news programmes broadcast on CCTV News," a spokesperson for Ofcom said in an email on Wednesday.

"If we find our rules have been broken, we will take the appropriate action," the spokesperson added.

