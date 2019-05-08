New York Senate passes two bills that take direct aim at Trump

New York (CNN) State senators in New York passed two bills Wednesday aimed directly at President Donald Trump -- one that could allow his state tax returns to be released to Congress and another to allow state prosecutors to charge people whom the President pardons with state crimes.

The bills were passed in back-to-back votes by the Democrat-controlled state Senate Wednesday. Though the bills have passed the Senate, they still have to pass in the state assembly before heading to the governor's desk. Its members are expected to discuss the bills Monday, assembly spokeswoman Keri Biche tells CNN.

The first bill allows state officials to release state tax returns in cooperation with congressional investigations if requested by the chairperson of the US House Ways & Means Committee, the US Senate Finance Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday denied a request from US House Democrats to access six years of Trump's personal tax returns. The President has refused to release his tax information, first as a candidate and later in office, breaking a precedent that dates back to the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.

"Circumstances of the day really has dictated this legislation," the bill's sponsor, Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman, told reporters before the vote.

Read More