In a new book, Howard Stern opens up about a cancer scare

(CNN) On the morning of May 10, 2017, Howard Stern abruptly canceled his show.

Long-time fans who knew the radio host's reputation for never missing a day of work were alarmed. But the man who built his career on his willingness to bring up any topic, no matter how taboo, never talked about what actually happened that morning.

That's because he was being wheeled into surgery, to excise a growth on his kidney that doctors told him had a 90% chance of being cancerous, according to a story today in The Hollywood Reporter

Up to that point, Stern had led a healthy life, virtually devoid of medical issues.

"And now all I'm thinking is, 'I'm going to die,'" he told THR. "And I'm scared shitless."

