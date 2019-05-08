Nigerian singer loses one million naira wager as Liverpool defeats Barcelona

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) When Nigerian singer, Kcee confidently made a bet of one million naira (approximately $3,000) with a Liverpool fan in favor of Barcelona winning, it didn't seem like much of a long shot.

After all, the chances of Liverpool winning against Barcelona in Tuesday night's Champion's League game was next to impossible given that the Spanish side was coming into the game with a 3-0 lead against Liverpool from their first leg.

"In as much as I'm not a Barca fan, but tonight Braca [sic] will beat Liverpool. On a one million naira bet with @mrchidozie," the singer posted confidently on Twitter before the game.

However, it was to be one of those nights as Liverpool stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 win, in what is being described as one of the greatest comebacks in Champion's League history.

Kcee had no choice but to cough up the cash to the happy fan, who couldn't hide his excitement at winning what is a significant amount in a country where the minimum wage is around 30,000 naira ( $100) a month.