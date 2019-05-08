Chelsea's two-window transfer ban upheld by Fifa

(CNN) Chelsea will be unable to sign any new players for the next two transfer windows after Fifa upheld a ban relating to its signing of foreign minor players.

The Premier League club was sanctioned after an investigation into its conduct in transferring and registering overseas players under 18.

However, Chelsea will be allowed to sign under-16 players from the UK.

"The Fifa Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea," the statement reads. "This ban applied to the club as a whole -- with the exception of the women's and futsal teams -- and did not prevent the release of players."

