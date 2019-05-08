'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Dean Shafer dead at 38

(CNN) Troy Dean Shafer, a reality star who showcased his contracting skills on the DIY Network's "Nashville Flipped," died unexpectedly late last month. He was 38.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series 'Nashville Flipped,'" the network said in a statement to CNN. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time." <