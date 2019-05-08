Common reveals he was molested as a child

(CNN) Common has gone public with a painful part of his past to help others.

The rapper and actor is currently on a press tour for his new memoir, "Let Love Have the Last Word," in which he shares the story of having been molested as a child by a family friend.

On Tuesday he told TMZ he's opening up because he wants people to adopt an attitude of "I've experienced this and I can say something about it and find out how to heal myself when I'm dealing with it."

"It's something that I know a lot of people have experienced, especially black young men and women," he said. "Just people in general have experienced that type of thing and a lot of people are afraid to talk about it. But the only way we stop the cycle is to talk about it."