(CNN) The cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" is back with a first look at the upcoming reboot.

The show is actually called "BH90210" and is set to premiere August 7 on Fox, according to Entertainment Weekly

"It's about the characters behind the characters," Jennie Garth told EW. "It's inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it's about them comi