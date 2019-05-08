Pakistan Christian Asia Bibi has arrived in Canada, lawyer confirms

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman freed from death row last year has arrived in Canada, according to her lawyer, Saif Ul Malook.

Bibi, a mother of five from Punjab province, was taken out of the country after repeated death threats from religious extremists in Pakistan, following the quashing of her conviction for blasphemy.

She has been separated from her family and living in safe houses since the 2018 overturning of the sentence. Her children are already in Canada.

Bibi was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to hang after she was accused of defiling the name of the Prophet Mohammed during an argument a year earlier with Muslim colleagues.

Last year, she won her appeal against the conviction and death sentence sparking widespread protests throughout Pakistan.

