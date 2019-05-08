Taliban claims ongoing attack on NGO in Kabul; at least 9 injured

(CNN) The Taliban has claimed responsibility for an attack on an international NGO in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, which set off a huge explosion and injured at least nine, officials said.

Afghan special forces responded to the explosion in Kabul at the global development charity Counterpart International, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimy said Wednesday. Officers have cleared half of the NGO offices, and a battle is underway to clear the rest, he added.

Around 80 Counterpart International employees have been rescued by Afghan forces, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile in a post on Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

Images following the explosion showed a huge plume of black smoke rising over the city.

