Breaking News

Taliban claims ongoing attack on NGO in Kabul; at least 9 injured

By Bianca Britton and Ehsan Popalzai

Updated 6:19 AM ET, Wed May 8, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Smokes rises after a huge explosion at the offices of global development charity Counterpart International in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2019.
Smokes rises after a huge explosion at the offices of global development charity Counterpart International in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2019.

(CNN)The Taliban has claimed responsibility for an attack on an international NGO in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, which set off a huge explosion and injured at least nine, officials said.

Afghan special forces responded to the explosion in Kabul at the global development charity Counterpart International, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimy said Wednesday. Officers have cleared half of the NGO offices, and a battle is underway to clear the rest, he added.
Around 80 Counterpart International employees have been rescued by Afghan forces, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile in a post on Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Images following the explosion showed a huge plume of black smoke rising over the city.
    Read More
    This is a breaking story. More details to come.