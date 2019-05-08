(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- There was another school shooting in the United States. It happened Tuesday in Denver, Colorado, just a few miles from Columbine High School. One student died, and 8 were injured.
-- President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over Robert Mueller's full report, just minutes before the House panel voted on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Read about the confrontational move here.
-- A spot of brightness: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their baby's name and shared pictures on Instagram.
-- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself in an awkward situation. Three members of his famous family forcefully denounced his views on vaccines. Here's what they had to say.
-- The United States suspended its effort to retrieve remains of American soldiers from North Korea. Read how this might point to larger issues between the US and North Korea.
-- A man shot and killed 8 people more than a year ago. Today, the bartender who served the shooter 5 drinks was arrested.
-- The US isn't the only country with news about guns. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed an executive order to relax gun rules.
-- Tyra Banks made the ultimate comeback on the cover of "Sports Illustrated."
-- Nathalie Emmanuel responded to "Game of Thrones" viewers. The only thing better than her heartfelt tweet is the video of Missandei and Greyworm goofing around on set.