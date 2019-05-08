Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Juan Guaido says he remains a free man because the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is afraid of the consequences of arresting him.

"Because they're scared. Those that try to spread or generate a perception of control are the ones that don't have it," Guaido said in an interview with CNN.

His comments came just hours before one of his closest allies was arrested by security forces with Venezuela's intelligence agency, known by the Spanish acronym, SEBIN. Edgar Zambrano was detained outside of his Democratic Action Party headquarters Wednesday evening, according to pro-government and opposition leaders in Venezuela.

A CNN crew in the Caracas neighborhood of La Florida witnessed Zambrano's car being confiscated by nine hooded SEBIN officers.

Guaido tweeted that the Maduro government had "kidnapped" the vice president of the opposition controlled National Assembly.

Read More