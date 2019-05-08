Brazil's Bolsonaro signs executive order easing gun rules

(CNN) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has signed an executive order relaxing gun rules in the country, making it easier to import guns and increasing the amount of ammunition a person can buy in a year.

Bolsonaro announced the signing of the decree at a Tuesday news conference, arguing "it is an individual right of the one who may want to have a firearm or seek the possession of a firearm... obviously respecting and fulfilling some requirements."

The conservative provocateur, whose rhetorical targets include women and the LGBTQ community, appears to delivering on his campaign promise to loosen gun laws.

Tuesday's executive order raised the limit on ammunition purchases from 50 to 5,000 cartridges for permitted guns, and 1,000 cartridges per year for restricted weapons.

Among the other changes, it simplifies the procedure to transfer the ownership of a firearm, and eases import restrictions on firearms,"allowing free initiative, stimulating competition, rewarding quality and safety, as well as economic freedom, so privileged by the Lord," the Brazilian government wrote in a statement.

Read More