Parent who paid $400,000 to get his child into Georgetown expected to plead guilty

(CNN) A parent who paid $400,000 to get his child into Georgetown under the guise that he was a recruit for the university tennis team is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to plead guilty, court records show.

Stephen Semprevivo, a Los Angeles-based executive, would be the latest parent to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud which stem from his involvement in the largest collegiate entrance scam ever prosecuted, authorities said.

Prosecutors will recommend 18 months in prison for participating in the scheme that was spearheaded by William Rick Singer, according to Semprevivo's plea agreement.

Semprevivo's attorney declined to comment.

According to the criminal complaint, in August of 2015 Singer emailed Semprevivo, his wife and their son, instructions on what to email Gordon Ernst, the head coach of the Georgetown University Tennis team, such as claiming he was a tennis star even though he hadn't played competitively.

