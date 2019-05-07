(CNN) For 37 years the woman's remains have been in a lonely, nameless grave at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno, Nevada.

Police knew almost nothing about her, just that she was found shot to death near Lake Tahoe in 1982. And no one had been looking for her.

But with the help of DNA sleuths, who used samples from the crime scene, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office was able in the past year to find some closure, identifying the victim and the suspect, whose names they announced Tuesday

James Curry was arrested in 1983 and charged with murder.

"This is an incredible story, and I am extremely proud of the work done by everyone who took part in this case over the past three decades," Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

The woman was Mary Silvani, who grew up in the Detroit area, moved to California and was probably estranged from her family. She was 33 when she died, dressed for a fun day by the water, her bathing suit underneath a T-shirt and shorts.