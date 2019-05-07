Kraft will help pay for a babysitter on Mother's Day

(CNN) Kraft, the purveyors of boxed macaroni and cheese beloved as an easy, quick meal for the family, wants to do more for moms on Mother's Day 2019.

The company has announced a plan to help pay for moms who want spend Mother's Day taking a break from mothering.

Kraft will pay up to $100 per mom to cover bills for babysitters hired this Sunday, May 12, during Mother's Day, if they choose to get away to a movie, or a restaurant, or perhaps just a few precious moments of silence.

Kraft calls it a time for moms enjoy a day of "No meltdowns, no diaper changes and no going to the bathroom with kids pounding on the door."

"Mother's Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn't stop the challenges of motherhood -- temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters," said Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft. "With Kraft Mother's Day Away, we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves."

