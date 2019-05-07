Maleah Davis, 4, had been removed from her Texas home after physical abuse allegations. Now she's missing

(CNN) Four-year-old Maleah Davis and her two brothers were removed from their home last year after reports of abuse, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told CNN.

In August 2018, Maleah and her brothers were placed with a relative following physical abuse allegations, stemming from a head injury she had, CPS said Monday night.

A judge ordered their return home in February and called for CPS to maintain temporary conservatorship and visit the home at least once a month to check on the family.

Maleah has been missing since Saturday. According to her stepfather, Darion Vence, he, his 1-year-old son and Maleah were abducted by three Hispanic males who knocked him unconscious for nearly 24 hours. When he finally awoke, Vence told detectives, he was on the side of a road with his son and Maleah was gone.

CPS is investigating and searching for Maleah with law enforcement, the agency told CNN.

