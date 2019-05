The best restaurant in America is in Philadelphia

(CNN) A trip to see the best restaurant in America will take you to ... Israel?

Well, sort of.

Zahav is actually in Philadelphia, but the longtime eatery is focused on Israeli cuisine. And on Monday night, it won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant. The winners were announced at Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Turkish Hummus at Zahav

For those who aren't familiar, the James Beard Awards are like the Oscars of the food world. Since 1990, the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, named after "the father of American cuisine," has been honoring outstanding names in the food and beverage industry. There is no cash reward, but a win -- or even a nomination -- can substantially increase the buzz for business.

Zahav, a Hebrew word for gold, opened in 2008 and strives to bring "the authentic flavors of Israel's cultural heritage to Philadelphia," according to its website

