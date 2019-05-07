The best restaurant in America is in Philadelphia

(CNN) A trip to see the best restaurant in America will take you to ... Israel?

Well, sort of.

For those who aren't familiar, the James Beard Awards are like the Oscars of the food world. Since 1990, the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, named after "the father of American cuisine," has been honoring outstanding names in the food and beverage industry. There is no cash reward, but a win -- or even a nomination -- can substantially increase the buzz for business.

Other notable winners include Ashley Christensen, who was named the outstanding chef for her work at Poole's Diner in Raleigh, North Carolina; New York's Frenchette was named best new restaurant; and Frasca Food and Wine of Boulder, Colorado took the prize for outstanding service.

Here's the full list of the remaining winners:

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread (Chicago)

Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole (San Francisco)

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean (New Orleans)

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Chicago)

Outstanding Wine Program

Benu (San Francisco)

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company (Portland, Maine)

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin (Washington)

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute (Chicago)

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint (Washington)

Best Chef: Midwest

Ann Kim, Young Joni (Minneapolis)

Best Chef: New York City

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota (Manhattan)

Best Chef: Northeast

Tony Messina, Uni (Boston)

Best Chef: Northwest

Brady Williams, Canlis (Seattle)

Best Chef: South

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar (Oxford, Mississippi)

Best Chef: Southeast

Mashama Bailey, The Grey (Savannah, Georgia)

Best Chef: Southwest

Charleen Badman, FnB (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Best Chef: West

Michael Cimarusti, Providence (Los Angeles)