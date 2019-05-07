Breaking News

The best restaurant in America is in Philadelphia

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 9:04 AM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Zahav, the longtime eatery in Philadelphia is focused on Israeli cuisine. It has won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant.
Zahav, the longtime eatery in Philadelphia is focused on Israeli cuisine. It has won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant.

(CNN)A trip to see the best restaurant in America will take you to ... Israel?

Well, sort of.
Zahav is actually in Philadelphia, but the longtime eatery is focused on Israeli cuisine. And on Monday night, it won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant. The winners were announced at Lyric Opera in Chicago.
Turkish Hummus at Zahav
Turkish Hummus at Zahav
For those who aren't familiar, the James Beard Awards are like the Oscars of the food world. Since 1990, the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, named after "the father of American cuisine," has been honoring outstanding names in the food and beverage industry. There is no cash reward, but a win -- or even a nomination -- can substantially increase the buzz for business.
    Zahav, a Hebrew word for gold, opened in 2008 and strives to bring "the authentic flavors of Israel's cultural heritage to Philadelphia," according to its website.
    Read More
    Other notable winners include Ashley Christensen, who was named the outstanding chef for her work at Poole's Diner in Raleigh, North Carolina; New York's Frenchette was named best new restaurant; and Frasca Food and Wine of Boulder, Colorado took the prize for outstanding service.
    Here's the full list of the remaining winners:
    Outstanding Baker
    Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread (Chicago)
    Outstanding Bar Program
    Bar Agricole (San Francisco)
    Outstanding Pastry Chef
    Kelly Fields, Willa Jean (New Orleans)
    Outstanding Restaurateur
    Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Chicago)
    Outstanding Wine Program
    Benu (San Francisco)
    Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
    Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company (Portland, Maine)
    Rising Star Chef of the Year
    Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin (Washington)
    Best Chef: Great Lakes
    Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute (Chicago)
    Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic
    Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint (Washington)
    Best Chef: Midwest
    Ann Kim, Young Joni (Minneapolis)
    Best Chef: New York City
    Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota (Manhattan)
    Best Chef: Northeast
    Tony Messina, Uni (Boston)
    Best Chef: Northwest
    Brady Williams, Canlis (Seattle)
    Best Chef: South
    Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar (Oxford, Mississippi)
    Best Chef: Southeast
    Mashama Bailey, The Grey (Savannah, Georgia)
    Best Chef: Southwest
    Charleen Badman, FnB (Scottsdale, Arizona)
      Best Chef: West
      Michael Cimarusti, Providence (Los Angeles)