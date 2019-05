(CNN) Shots were reportedly fired Tuesday at a school in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office tweeted: "Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza."

Two people are believed to be injured, the office tweeted.