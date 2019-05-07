FBI Director Wray distances himself from Barr's use of 'spying' on Trump campaign

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate panel Tuesday that the bureau is "working to help" Attorney General William Barr as he reviews the origins of the Russia investigation, but distanced himself from Barr's use of the phrase "spying" at a separate hearing last month.

"Well that's not the term I would use," Wray said.

"Lots of people have different colloquial phrases," he added to a Senate appropriations subcommittee. "I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity and part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes. To me the key question is making sure that its done by the book consistent with our lawful authorities."

The period of time has come under scrutiny as President Donald Trump and his allies have focused attention on the use of government surveillance, referring to the story as "Spygate."

Appearing before the same Senate panel in April, Barr said "I think spying did occur" on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Read More