Breaking News

Iran moving ballistic missiles by boat, US officials say

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In this May 3, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA 25 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
In this May 3, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA 25 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Washington (CNN)Intelligence showing that Iran is likely moving short-range ballistic missiles aboard boats in the Persian Gulf was one of the critical reasons the US decided to move an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers into the region, according to several US officials with direct knowledge of the situation.

The concerns over the movement of the missiles was one of multiple threads of intelligence from various sources that led the US to believe Iran had a capability and intention to launch strikes against US targets.
On Tuesday US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said they had seen "indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region."
&#39;Specific, credible&#39; Iran threat against US forces triggered carrier deployment, sources say
'Specific, credible' Iran threat against US forces triggered carrier deployment, sources say
It's not clear if the Iran could launch the missiles from the boats or if they are transporting them to be used by Iranian forces on land.
    The Pentagon is considering sending additional firepower to the region including anti-missile defense systems, the officials said.
    Read More
    The US could send Patriot missile batteries back to the region months after the US had brought some back home. No final decision on additional deployments have been made but the officials made clear if the Iranians were to pull back, the batteries might not be needed.
    The Pentagon currently believes Iran's actions could put US and coalition forces at risk in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. US military and intelligence officials are monitoring the movement of the Iranian missiles around the clock but have yet to see a pullback.
    Pompeo abruptly cancels trip to Germany
    Pompeo abruptly cancels trip to Germany
      The new maritime threat is also causing concern that Iranian-backed forces in Yemen could also move to threaten transit in the Red Sea. The US is not ruling out the possibility that Iran will strike US troop locations in Iraq and Syria, although Iran has been an ongoing threat there for some time.
      The US strategy has been to make very public announcements about the carrier and bombers in hope of deterring Iran from any action.