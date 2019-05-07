Senior enlisted sailor retires after telling sailors to 'clap like we're at a strip club' for Pence

(CNN) The senior enlisted sailor who told sailors aboard the USS Harry S. Truman to "clap like we're at a strip club" for Vice President Mike Pence's arrival on April 30 has stepped down.

"This week, Master Chief Jonas Carter asked to step down as your Command Master Chief and retire, and I am supporting his decision," Capt. Nick Dienna, the commanding officer of the USS Harry S. Truman, said in a statement to his crew on Facebook.

In the post, Dienna passed along a statement from Carter that read: "When you find yourself making a mistake, own it, accept responsibility and learn from it. Today, I want each of you to know that I have taken full responsibility of my mistake last week and together with my family, I have decided to retire."

The ship's public information officer, Lt. Cmdr. Laura Stegherr, confirmed to CNN at the time that Carter made the comments prior to Pence's arrival aboard the Truman in Norfolk, Virginia, called the statement "inappropriate," and said the "issue is being addressed by Truman's leadership."

Dienna said, "Onboard USS Harry S. Truman, we measure ourselves by the highest standards of professionalism and personal integrity."

Read More