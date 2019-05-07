(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued Tuesday that it's time to move on from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and report, declaring "case closed" as House Democrats continue to investigate and demand the full, unredacted report as well as urge that Mueller himself testify.

"This investigation went on for two years," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "It's finally over."

In his comments, McConnell pushed the US legislative branch to change their focus toward "real challenges" or risk unintentionally aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin in interfering with American politics.

"With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing?" McConnell said. "Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship, and keep dividing ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch as their job is done for them?"

In March, Mueller concluded his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. In a redacted version of his 448-page report, Mueller wrote that Trump had taken obstructive acts that could have hurt ongoing investigations. He did not decide whether to prosecute, but he did not exonerate Trump on the issue of obstruction.