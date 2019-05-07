McBath: NRA president can apologize to me by ending 'their extremist agenda'

Washington (CNN) The Georgia Democratic congresswoman who was referred to as "a minority female" by the newly elected president of the National Rifle Association said the only apology she wants is for the gun rights organization "stop pushing their extremist agenda."

Carolyn Meadows, who was recently elected NRA president, said in an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal that Rep. Lucy McBath was elected not because of her support for stricter gun laws, but because she is "a minority female."

In a statement to The Washington Post, Meadows apologized to McBath and said her comments were "insensitive and inappropriate."

When asked by CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom" if she accepts Meadows' apology, McBath said, "It's not a matter of me having to accept an apology from her. The most acceptable apology for me would be the NRA gun lobby as, if they stop pushing their extremist agenda, and that they are no longer putting profit over public safety."

"That would be the most acceptable apology I could ever receive," McBath said.

