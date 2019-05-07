Democratic congressman says he is 'ready' to throw Barr in jail

Washington (CNN) A Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee said Tuesday he does not want to throw Attorney General William Barr in jail but is "ready to do so."

Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett told CNN's Chris Cuomo, "If we have a lawless Attorney General or a lawless Secretary of the Treasury or some other official, it is our responsibility as a co-equal branch of government to hold them accountable."

"I don't want to throw him in jail, but I'm ready to do so," Doggett said.

He said, "All I want is for the Attorney General to realize he has a responsibility to the public, not just as a personal attorney of Mr. Trump, and to comply with the law."

Doggett is one of the more liberal members of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Democratic leadership of that committee has requested the IRS turn over the last six years of Trump's tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected that request on Monday on advice from the Department of Justice, which is headed up by Barr.

