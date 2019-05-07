Iran to reduce commitments to nuclear deal amid US pressure, military moves

(CNN) Iran is set to announce Wednesday that it will reduce its commitments to the international nuclear pact it signed in 2015 as the US moves a Navy strike group and B-52 bombers to the region to counter perceived threats from Tehran and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to the region.

Exactly a year to the day after President Donald Trump announced the US was abandoning the landmark agreement meant to curb Iran's nuclear program, President Hassan Rouhani will relay the decision to the European Union in a letter, while the British, French, German, Russian and Chinese ambassadors will be told in person at the foreign ministry, according to Iran's state media IRNA.

"Iran exercised restraint over the past year, but the other parties to the deal failed to adhere to their commitments so that Iran had no other way but to reduce its commitments under the deal," the letter is expected to read, according to IRNA.

'Iranians were going to react'

Iran's decision to ease its adherence to the nuclear deal isn't expected to unravel the pact anytime soon, according to analysts who said that the remaining parties will likely remain committed to shoring up to agreement.

Read More