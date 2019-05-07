Chinese spies stole NSA hacking tools, report finds

New York (CNN) Chinese hackers acquired and used National Security Agency hacking tools in 2016 and used them to carry out cyberattacks, a new report has found.

In the report, the cybersecurity company Symantec claims that a Chinese hacker group associated with Chinese government intelligence conducted a hacking campaign using a tool that at the time was only known to be the property of the NSA.

While Chinese government hackers are prolific spies around the world, they apparently only used their NSA tool sparingly.

"When they were in action, they were pretty noisy, they hit a lot of targets," Eric Chien, a fellow at Symantec, told CNN.

