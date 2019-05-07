Schiff, Nunes threaten to subpoena for Mueller evidence

(CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the panel's top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes, have both made requests to the FBI and Justice Department to be briefed on the counterintelligence information gathered in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

And now they are warning a subpoena is coming soon if they don't get compliance.

The subpoena threat from Schiff and Nunes -- two California lawmakers who have often been at each other's throats on the committee over the past two years -- is a rare case where the diverging interests of the pair align when it comes to the special counsel's investigation.

Schiff and Nunes have jointly requested a briefing on the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Trump and Russia from Mueller and his team, as well as the special counsel's evidence collected during the probe.

The request could lead to Mueller testifying before the panel behind closed doors, in addition to the House Judiciary Committee's efforts to seek Mueller's public testimony later this month.

