Couples are having less sex, study finds

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

Humans are now mostly monogamous, but this has been the norm for just the past 1,000 years. Scientists at University College London believe monogamy emerged so males could protect their infants from other males in ancestral groups who may kill them in order to mate with their mothers.
Humans are now mostly monogamous, but this has been the norm for just the past 1,000 years.

Scientists at University College London believe monogamy emerged so males could protect their infants from other males in ancestral groups who may kill them in order to mate with their mothers.
Scientists in Canada recently suggested that a rise in sexually transmitted infections, as social groups became larger among early humans, would have put pressure on staying monogamous in terms of mating behavior.
Scientists in Canada recently suggested that a rise in sexually transmitted infections, as social groups became larger among early humans, would have put pressure on staying monogamous in terms of mating behavior.
Primates such as chimpanzees and bonobo monkeys, pictured, do not conform to a mating system and regularly engage in frequent sex with multiple partners.
Primates such as chimpanzees and bonobo monkeys, pictured, do not conform to a mating system and regularly engage in frequent sex with multiple partners.
Emperor penguins usually mate for one year before moving on to a new partner.
Emperor penguins usually mate for one year before moving on to a new partner.
Male elephant seals, or &quot;beach masters,&quot; protect harems of more than 100 females from other males thinking of moving into their territories.
Male elephant seals, or "beach masters," protect harems of more than 100 females from other males thinking of moving into their territories.
Swans -- symbols of love and fidelity -- are not monogamous.
Swans -- symbols of love and fidelity -- are not monogamous.
Love birds mate and &quot;love&quot; for as long the other mate stays alive. If one dies, the other develops a bond with another individual.
Love birds mate and "love" for as long the other mate stays alive. If one dies, the other develops a bond with another individual.
Male lightning bugs entice mates by lighting up the night sky.
Male lightning bugs entice mates by lighting up the night sky.
Queen bees mate with a very small number of male bees, drones, to produce many eggs.
Queen bees mate with a very small number of male bees, drones, to produce many eggs.
Jumping spiders are known to &quot;dance&quot; for their mates, performing a complex, zigzagging flamenco-like dance to entice the females. Not only do they make moves, they actually make a rhythmic vibrating song using their body movements.
Jumping spiders are known to "dance" for their mates, performing a complex, zigzagging flamenco-like dance to entice the females. Not only do they make moves, they actually make a rhythmic vibrating song using their body movements.
(CNN)Couples are having less sex than in the previous two decades, new UK research says -- but the number of people wanting more is rising.

A survey found that British people who are married or living with a partner are having sex less often, driving an overall decline in sex within UK society. People over the age of 25 are also having less sex, while more than half of British women and almost two-thirds of men admitted wanting more.
But the general declines did not apply as much to single people, and men under the age of 25 bucked the societal trend and did not report a dropoff in their sex lives. Only 43.4% of single men reported no sex in the previous month in 2012, compared with 50.3% in 1991.
Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine analyzed data on more than 34,000 people aged 16 to 44 who had completed the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles in 1991, 2001 and 2012. Both opposite-sex and same-sex intercourse were included.
    Why Americans are having less sex
    There was a significant increase in people overall reporting not having had sex in the previous month between 2001 and 2012; for men, the number jumped from 26% to 29.2%, and for women, it rose from 23% to 29.3%.
    Fewer than 1 in 6 people overall reported having sex 10 times or more in the previous month in 2012, according to the study, published Tuesday in the BMJ. By comparison, just over 1 in 5 said they'd had sex 10 or more times in 2001.
    Married or cohabiting couples were having slightly more sex in 2001 than in 1991 but less in 2012 than in either of the previous years surveyed.
    The findings are UK-specific and do not imply a cause behind the trends, but the overall findings match those in other countries, including the United States, the researchers say.
    A 2017 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that American adults had sex about nine fewer times per year in the early 2010s than they did in the late 1990s.
    It's not clear what's behind the dip, but there are plenty of theories -- with some noting that people are having children later in life, which may make them too tired for sex.
    "Several factors are likely to explain this decline, but one may be the sheer pace of modern life," Kaye Wellings, professor of sexual and reproductive health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the study's lead author, said in a news release.
    "It is interesting that those most affected are in mid-life, the group often referred to as the 'u-bend' or 'sandwich' generation," she added. "These are the cohorts of men and women who, having started their families at older ages than previous generations, are often juggling childcare, work and responsibilities to parents who are getting older.
    "Most people believe that others have more regular sex than they do themselves," Wellings added. "Many people are likely to find it reassuring that they are not out of line."
      A number of health benefits have been linked to regular sex, including reduced stress, improved heart health and better sleep.
      One study of 20 young healthy couples found that they burned an average of 85 calories for each half-hour romp. Men burned more than women, at about 100 calories versus 69.

      CNN's Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.