A chef delivered free soup for nearly a year to a man with MS

(CNN) Chef Juan Carlos Beristain has a reputation for cooking fresh and delicious food at JC's Café in Cary, Illinois, about an hour outside Chicago. Like a lot of restaurant owners, he uses Facebook to connect with his customers.

Noah Dionesotes has multiple sclerosis and relies on a wheelchair to get around. During his first round of chemotherapy, Noah -- who is vegan -- commented on Juan Carlos' vegetable soup on a community Facebook page.

After reading his post and realizing that Noah was too sick to make it into his restaurant, Juan Carlos quickly offered to deliver the soup to him free of charge.

Noah initially refused because he was uncomfortable accepting the help, he told CNN. About a year later, during another round of chemo, he asked his mother to start buying the soup for him.

That's when Juan Carlos took matters into his own hands.

Read More