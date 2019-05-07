Liverpool stuns Barcelona with unlikeliest of comebacks to reach Champions League final

Story highlights Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Agg: 4-3)

Liverpool reach Champions League final

(CNN) On a frenetic, nerve-shredding night at Anfield, Liverpool completed one of the great Champions League comebacks to knock out Barcelona and reach a second consecutive final.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg and without two of its star strikers, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, few had given Liverpool even a glimmer of hope.

But at Anfield, and especially in Europe, never count Liverpool out.

Jordi Abla's error gifted the home side the opening goal inside 10 minutes, as Divock Origi -- Salah's replacement -- tapped home after Marc-André ter Stegen had saved from Jordan Henderson.

Then two goals in 10 minutes at the start of the second half, both from half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum, put Liverpool level in the tie for the first time since the 26th minute of the first leg.

Read More