(CNN) Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris has claimed that episodes of violent crimes skyrocket in the city whenever the popular TV series Gomorrah is shown.

De Magistris, a former public prosecutor elected mayor eight years ago on an anti-corruption and left-leaning agenda, told an Italian radio station that a debate was needed about "symbols of evil" that enthrall young people in the city.

"They don't want to choose culture, honesty, social redemption, living with other people, but violence, gangs (and) arrogance," he said during Radio 24's "Uno, nessuno,100Milan" program on Monday.

Asked whether he was referring to "Gomorrah," the Sky Atlantic hit series adapted from Roberto Saviano's blockbuster book on the Camorra mafia, De Magistris said the show's influence was the subject of "a heartfelt debate in Naples."

"It's not only my opinion -- even though I worked 11 years as a prosecutor and eight years as mayor -- but it's also the view of doctors, police officers, and teachers."

