Marie Osmond replacing Sara Gilbert on 'The Talk'

(CNN) Talk about a natural fit: Marie Osmond is headed for daytime TV.

CBS has announced the singer will join "The Talk" in September, replacing Sara Gilbert, who announced her departure last month.

Osmond has previously served as a guest host on the show.

Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood are the other co-hosts.

"After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job," Osmond said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new c