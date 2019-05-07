Breaking News

Kim Kardashian West has helped free 17 inmates in 90 days

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

Kim Kardashian West has been helping win the freedom of 17 inmates, two attorneys told CNN.
(CNN)Kim Kardashian West is staying true to her pledge to fight for prison reform.

CNN has learned that the E! star has been quietly working behind the scenes over the past three months to help commute the life sentences of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders.
Brittany K. Barnett, Kardashian West's personal attorney and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, and MiAngel Cody, lead counsel of the The Decarceration Collective, told CNN that Kardashian West has been instrumental in the release of these inmates.