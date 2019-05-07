New Netflix game show 'Flinch' divides viewers

(CNN) Torture or competitive fun?

That appears to be the debate surrounding the new Netflix series, "Flinch."

According to the streaming giant, "'Flinch' is a new all action comedy game show with one simple rule: do not flinch."

"The show is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve against three fiendish games," a description of the show reads. "If they flinch, there are painful consequences both for them, and for our hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games."

Not everyone has been on board for it.