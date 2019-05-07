Breaking News

New Netflix game show 'Flinch' divides viewers

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:56 AM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

(CNN)Torture or competitive fun?

That appears to be the debate surrounding the new Netflix series, "Flinch."
According to the streaming giant, "'Flinch' is a new all action comedy game show with one simple rule: do not flinch."
"The show is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve against three fiendish games," a description of the show reads. "If they flinch, there are painful consequences both for them, and for our hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games."
    Not everyone has been on board for it.