(CNN) The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards were announced Tuesday and now fans get to have their say.

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the nominees with three each.

The CMT Awards is known for feting genre-blending collaborations and this year R & B group Boyz II Men and soul singer Leon Bridges have their first nominations and will compete for performance of the year.

Winners are selected by the fans, with voting open now at vote.cmt.com.

