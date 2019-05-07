Google's $399 and $479 Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available for order

Story highlights The Pixel 3a ($399) and Pixel 3a XL ($479) are available now.

Google's software and hardware teams worked together to build a premium device at this affordable price point.

Google switched up its yearly fall hardware release cycle with a surprise May announcement. The technology giant just announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at I/O 2019 (its annual developers' conference). These heavily rumored devices deliver many of the acclaimed features of the Pixel 3 and 3XL at a lower price point.

Let's break down the pricing for the entire Pixel family, with the two additions at the top.

Google Pixel 3a in Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish — 64GB ($399; bestbuy.com)

Google Pixel 3a XL in Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish — 64GB ($479; bestbuy.com)

Google Pixel 3 in Not Pink, Just Black, Clearly White -— 64GB ($699.99, originally $799; bhphotovideo.com)

Google Pixel 3 in Not Pink, Just Black, Clearly White — 128GB ($899; bhphotovideo.com)

Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink, Just Black, Clearly White — 64GB ($719.99, originally $899; bhphotovideo.com)

Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink, Just Black, Clearly White — 128GB ($779, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com)

Both devices are available for order and will start shipping today, May 7. Additionally, you can expect a plethora of accessories to arrive shortly.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL both have a full-screen display that is on par with the original 3 and 3XL. Screen sizes are different with a 5.6-inch on the 3a and a 6-inch display on the 3a XL.

The speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4GB of RAM will power both, plus you can choose from either 64GB or 128GB storage. Also remember that Google will hook you up with free photo storage as well, just one of the perks of a Pixel device. Notably, Google packed a headphone jack into the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

In terms of cameras, both feature an 8-megapixel front lens and a 12.2 lens on the back. These will support features like Night Sight for taking spectacular photos in the dark. Thanks to proprietary software and artificial intelligence, Google can lighten dark photos to a mind-blowing degree. And of course, these are running a clean version of Android 9 Pie.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.