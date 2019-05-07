Cans of Pam and other cooking sprays exploded and caused severe burns, lawsuits say

(CNN) Multiple lawsuits filed Tuesday against packaged food giant Conagra allege that its cooking spray cans have exploded and caused serious injuries.

Six separate lawsuits in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago claim that Conagra began using a new aerosol-can design in 2011 that is "faulty, dangerous and prone to explosion."

The plaintiffs say they suffered severe burns after cans of cooking spray, including Pam, erupted after being placed near a hot stove. The incidents mentioned in the lawsuits occurred between 2017 and 2019 in six different states.

In some cases, people said they were disfigured and underwent surgeries and skin grafts.

Conagra says its products are safe and that the company is no longer producing the can design in question.

