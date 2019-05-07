(CNN) A 25-year-old woman has been detained by police after she allegedly hit Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with an egg while he was on the campaign trail Tuesday.

Morrison was at a Country Women's Association event in the New South Wales city of Albury when the egg struck his head without breaking and bounced off, according to CNN affiliate Sky News.

Morrison -- who has been prime minister for less than a year -- was campaigning ahead of the May 18 national election. Video shows him flinching before looking around in surprise as the alleged egg tosser attempted to move away.

.@tomwconnell: It looks like the egg basically bounces straight off @ScottMorrisonMP. This has just happened at the Country Women's Association.



After the incident, Morrison took to Twitter, saying he had been concerned for an older woman who was knocked off her feet during the incident.

"I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes," he said in a tweet, seemingly referring to animal rights activists who stormed slaughterhouses and streets across Australia last month . "We will stand up to thuggery."