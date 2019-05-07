Duterte administration hits back at claims president is involved in drug syndicate

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's administration has strongly denied he has links to a drug syndicate, dismissing explosive allegations made by a man who went by the online pseudonym "Bikoy."

In a series of five online videos entitled the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" (The real narco list), Bikoy -- wearing a hooded sweatshirt to obscure his face -- claimed to have documentary evidence that Duterte and his family members and close aides were deeply involved in the narcotics trade.

Duterte has waged a bloody and brutal war on drugs, which has seen thousands killed by police and vigilantes and which has sparked international condemnation.

As well as implicating the president, the man said the president's son, the former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte; former Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go -- now a senatorial candidate; and Duterte's son-in-law, Manases Carpio -- husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte -- were "players" in a drug syndicate.

All have denied any involvement with illegal drugs, with Go citing the president's "hatred" of drugs as reason to stay away from the trade.

