(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The White House instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to not comply with Democrats' subpoena. Read about the showdown here.
-- For months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she does not support impeaching President Donald Trump. Today, she added this: "Trump is goading us to impeach him."
-- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told NBC, "I can't imagine" God would be a Republican.
-- Catch up on all the fashion you missed at the Met Gala! See how Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, and Ezra Miller made waves on Monday's red carpet.
-- Georgia's governor signed a controversial abortion bill into law. Hollywood, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood have all weighed in about the bill.
-- Fans of horse racing might say an early goodbye to the new horse in town. Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness Stakes, said trainer Bill Mott.
-- Two prize-winning journalists were released after being jailed in Myanmar for more than 500 days. Here's what you need to know.
-- Here's an unexpected pairing: former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in prison today. See what Anderson had to say about it here.
-- This 72-year-old man crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a giant barrel and arrived on a Caribbean island. Read about his epic journey here.