-- The White House instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to not comply with Democrats' subpoena. Read about the showdown here.

-- For months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she does not support impeaching President Donald Trump. Today, she added this: "Trump is goading us to impeach him."

-- Catch up on all the fashion you missed at the Met Gala ! See how Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, and Ezra Miller made waves on Monday's red carpet.

-- Georgia's governor signed a controversial abortion bill into law . Hollywood, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood have all weighed in about the bill.

-- Fans of horse racing might say an early goodbye to the new horse in town. Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness Stakes , said trainer Bill Mott.

-- Two prize-winning journalists were released after being jailed in Myanmar for more than 500 days. Here's what you need to know.

-- Here's an unexpected pairing: former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in prison today. See what Anderson had to say about it here.