British soldier killed by elephant during anti-poaching operation

London (CNN) A British soldier was killed by an elephant during an operation against poachers in Malawi, the UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Guardsman Matthew Talbot, who died Sunday, was an "exceptionally kind and friendly," person who "was often to be found befriending the locals (in the East African country) and learning their language, which he did remarkably quickly," according to the statement

His commanding officer Lt. Col. Ed Launders said Talbot was "determined and big-hearted," and had "devoted his life to serving his country."

Company commander Maj. Richard Wright said the soldier, who served in the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, had "bravely lost his life whilst ensuring that endangered species will be around for future generations to learn from and enjoy."

"He was a constant source of morale, even in the direst situations and his infectious humor ensured that his team were constantly smiling too," platoon commander Lt. Hugo Cazalet added.